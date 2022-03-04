Bhopal: Boiled milk turns into rubber, FDA seizes samples

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday raided Kisan Milk Dairy in Ashok Garden area after a video showing boiled milk turning into rubber like substance and chewing-gum went viral in social media.

People told FDA team that for the last six months they were suffering from loose motion, head ache and body pain. When they raised voice, director of dairy lodged complaint of extortion against them.

FDA inspector Bhoi Raj Singh Dhakar said, “We have raided dairy and seized samples of milk and milk products. It is located in Mayur Vihar, Ashoka Garden. Action will be taken against dairy director if the milk and milk product are found adulterated.”

As per FDA team, due to lack of hygiene and sanitation in milk handling and packaging, detergents (used during cleaning operations) are not washed off properly and find their way into the milk. Other contaminants like urea, starch, glucose, formalin along with detergent are used as adulterants used to increase thickness and viscosity of the milk as well as to preserve it for a longer period.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 11:17 PM IST