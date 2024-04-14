Bhopal: Bohras Raise Pro-Modi Slogans In Muslim Community Hall; Congress Alleges Violation Of MCC (WATCH) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pro-PM Narendra Modi slogans like 'Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi', and “Modi Hai To Mumkeen Hai” were raised at Aliganj Hydari Masjid in Bhopal, on Saturday. Bohra community also waved posters of PM Modi inside the mosque.

The Bohra community members raised slogans for PM Modi in support of BJP candidate from Bhopal, Alok Sharma. Along with this, the people of Bohra community also got united and raised the slogan of 'This time we cross 400 (Abki baar 400 paar)'. Members sang praises of Prime Minister Modi and prayed for his success.

Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community is economically most influential community among Muslims, hence, BJP considers them favorable to its politics. Most of the people of this community are traders. Their business community has been supporting the PM since long.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP candidate from Bhopal parliamentary constituency Alok Sharma said, “Bohara community has raised the slogans in Aliganj Hydari Masjid for PM Narendra Modi. It shows that community appreciates economic policy of PM Modi. It is good thing that this meeting has steered a controversy.”

Shaikh Murtaza, public relation officer of Bohara Community, informed Free Press, “It was Jamatkhana (community hall) and not any Masjid. BJP candidate Alok Sharma had come for Eid get together and raised the slongans. Some of Bohara Community also raised slongans with Alok Sharma.”

Misuse of religion for politics: Congress

On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez said that it is in the habit of BJP leaders to misuse religion for politics. "BJP candidate Alok Sharma is going to the mosque and making the worshipers raise slogans for BJP and Modi ji. Is this not a violation of the code of conduct, I want to ask whether the Election Commission will not take action in this?" he said.