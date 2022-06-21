Bhopal: Bodies of two laborers fished out after 16-hour operation

Representative Photo | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police, district administration and a team of SDRF fished out the two bodies after 16 years, of the labours trapped under the under-constructed wall, which had collapsed due to heavy rains in Bairagarh on Monday evening, said the police on Tuesday.

The police station in-charge DP Singh told Free Press that at around 3.30 pm due to heavy rains in the area, the nullah got overflowed.

A high-rise building is under construction adjacent to the nullah, as many as 25 labourers were working at the construction site when the incident happened. The labourers were standing with the wall and accidentally the wall collapsed.

The police added that in the incident two labourers got stuck under the water-filled nullah.

The police added that the team of the state disaster response forces have also reached the spot and have joined the rescue operation.

District collector Avinash Lavonia and Bhopal municipal commissioner also reached the shop and monitored the rescue operation.

“After the restless effort of more than 16 hours, the teams have fished out the bodies of Naresh and Nasruddin. The bodies will be handed to the families after the post-mortem”. He added.

The police added that Naresh is the resident of Parvarlia and Nasruddin is the resident of Karond. The police have registered the case and have started the investigations.