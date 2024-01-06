Bhopal: BMHRC Gets MPMSU Consent Of Affiliation To Start MBBS Course

Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) has received consent of affiliation from the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) to start MBBS course with 100 seats from the next academic year (2024-25).

Besides, super speciality courses have started at the BMHRC.

According to the BMHRC, three students have joined the DM course in the department of cardiology and patients will get cardiology consultation daily. Two students have joined MCh in the department of neurosurgery.

Dr Manisha Shrivastava, director-in-charge of BMHRC, said, “We are starting super speciality courses. This is a big achievement for the institute. At present, the OPD of the cardiology department used to operate four days a week. Now, it will operate from Monday to Saturday. PG courses are already going on in the departments of anaesthesiology, microbiology, psychiatry and ophthalmology.”

Consent of affiliation has been received from the MPMSU to start MBBS course and PG courses in the departments of radiology, transfusion medicine, pulmonary medicine and urology, Shrivastava added.

After receiving the letter of permission from the National Medical Council (NMC), MBBS courses and PG courses will start in these departments from the next year. Apart from this, MPhil (clinical psychology) and BPT (bachelor of physiotherapy) courses are also expected to be started, the BMHRC director-in-charge said.