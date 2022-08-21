e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: BMC parking charge made mandatory

Your vehicle will not be delivered without paying parking charge.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 08:08 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Now, when you go to buy a vehicle in a showroom, you will be asked to cough up parking charge imposed by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and if it is not paid, your vehicle will not be delivered to you. The BMC parking charge has been implemented to earn extra revenue for civic body.

Its benefit is that it is once in a lifetime charge if a person parks his vehicle at a parking place earmarked by BMC. However, this parking charge will not be considered at premium parking spaces such as multi-level parking at New Market.

A sales executive of a two-wheeler show room in Misrod said it was mandatory to pay BMC parking charge while purchasing vehicle. Two-wheeler costing below Rs 1 lakh will attract BMC charge of Rs 500. Two-wheeler priced above Rs 1 lakh will attract BMC parking charge of Rs 1,000.

According to cost of car, its owner will be required to pay BMC parking charges that range between Rs 1,500 till Rs 6,000.

Bhopal municipal commissioner KVS Chaudhary told Free Press that BMC parking charge on purchase of new vehicles had been made mandatory. The parking charges vary according to categories of vehicles based on their cost. Once this charge is paid, then parking will be free in at least 30 identified parking spots of BMC. This will also help BMC in getting additional revenue. The new parking charge on purchase of vehicle was introduced one-and-a half months back.

