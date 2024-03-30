Bhopal: BMC, Green Activists Face-Off Over Solid Waste Disposal

photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and green activists are at loggerheads over disposal of municipal solid waste (MSW) at Adampur landfill. Currently, a refuse-derived fuel (RDF) unit is functional, while CNG and NTPC plants are still under construction.

Recently, BMC commissioner Harendra Narayan has instructed the officials concerned to ensure disposal of solid waste at the landfill by May 31. He also instructed engineers to complete the work of CNG and NTPC plants.

However, environmentalists have raised questions over the target as the RDF unit only has a capacity to dispose of about 50 percent of the total MSW generated each day.

Dr SC Pandey, environmentalist and NGT petitioner, said, “The RDF unit’s capacity is almost 50 percent of the total generation of MSW, which is around 1,500 tonnes per day. The CNG and NTPC plants are still under construction. Under such a situation, how the target of disposal of MSW will be achieved by May 31.”

Echoing the same, Rashid Noor Khan, a green activist, said, “Previously, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a fine of Rs 1.8 crore on the BMC for mismanagement at the landfill. However, the Supreme Court stayed the matter. The disposal of MSW is a matter of concern for the BMC administration as plants are still under construction.”

Meanwhile, BMC additional commissioner Yogendra Patel said, “MSW generation is 850 tonne per day and the RDF capacity is 900 tonne per day. The entire generated MSW is disposed of, but to dispose of legacy MSW heaps, the capacity has to be enhanced up to 2000 tonnes per day. In case of rain, MSW gets wet, so we have to wait for it to get dry. The product which we get after RDF, is utilised by cement factories which mix it with 50 percent coal and use it. Once the CNG plant becomes functional, wet MSW will be used for CNG production.”