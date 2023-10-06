Bhopal: BMC Declares 838 Words Un-parliamentary 'Maa Kasam', 'Pappu', 'Chaplus', 'Gunde', 'Mithya' Among Words Banned In House

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Pappu’, ' Gunde', ‘Luchche’, ‘Chaplus’, ‘Pakhand’ are among the 839 words declared unparliamentary by the Bhopal Municipal Council.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Friday released a booklet listing 838 words the use of which in the house BMC council (Parishad) meet will now be considered unparliamentary Bade Talab me dub maro’, ‘oxygen lag gayee’, Chori aur Seenajori, ‘Moti Akal’, ‘Maa kasam’, ‘Pappu Pass ho jayga’, have also been listed as unparliamentary expressions, according to the booklet.

Even the common words like ‘sasur’, ‘chor’, Miyjya, ‘dealing’, ‘ventilator’, ‘dirty’, loot, ‘Nautanki’ ‘Tamasha’, ‘beshram’, ‘khalnayak’, Paap, ‘Bechara’ also find place in the booklet.

Use of unparliamentary words hurts sentiments of others, said the BMC officials claiming that it is first civic body in the country to have released a booklet of 838 un-parliamentary words. ‘

Releasing the booklet, BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, “To maintain decorum in the House, no corportor will be allowed to use the listed un-parliamentary words during BMC council meeting. Use of such words does not look good during meetings. Corprorators need to remain cautious while using such workds as they have been banned now , said the chairman.

In the last council meeting, there was uproar in House over the use of the word ‘Mithya’ (false) by leader of opposition in BMC Shabista Zaki. BJP corporators including Mayor Malti Rai had objected to it demanding an apology from the Congress leader. Similarly, on many occasions, use of words triggered noisy scene in the House during BMC council meeting.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)