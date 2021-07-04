Bhopal: Black Fungus resurfacing, cured patients undergoing amputation surgeries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even after administration of 80 anti-fungal injections against the complete dose of 60, black fungus is resurfacing on cured patients. Black fungal cases have declined in state but cases of re-infection are on rise. Recovered patients are undergoing surgical procedure in various public and private hospitals.

A patient diagnosed with black fungus has to complete 60 does of anti-fungal injections, however in some of the private hospitals, the doctors have administered as many as 80 anti-fungal injections. Repeat case of black fungus is due to thrombosis and so the infected body part has to be removed surgically, said medical expert.

Dr Yashvir Singh, senior doctor Hamidia Hospital, said, in case of Black fungal re-infection, doctors have only option left to surgically removal the dead/infected part as thrombosis blocks the blood circulation. No anti-fungal injection works on patient due to thrombosis, he informed.

Not necessarily that black fungus would strike again on patients discharged from hospital before completion of injection dose, said Singh, adding that even the patients who have spent lakhs in private hospitals and were administered additional dose of injections were reporting the resurfacing of the infection.

A patient has to complete dose of 60 anti-fungal injections but it is not necessary that all patients required all the jabs, the number of anti-fungal injection depends on condition of patients, said the doctor.

As per the medical experts, the cured patients need to be remain in touch with their attending doctors even after discharged from hospital however this is not happening. The patient once recovered, hardly consults his doctors about any change in his condition.

