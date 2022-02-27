Bhopal: BKS's 6-point resolution aims to check carbon emission, promote organic farming

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), during its 3-day 13rd national convention that concluded on Sunday, passed 6-point resolution aimed to reduce carbon emission, provide market to farmers and promote organic farming.

According to resolution, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura remain neglected. People there depend on forest and agriculture. The states do not have sound infrastructure, which adversely affects marketing of their produce. A weak agriculture system leads to alienation of people from rest of the country.

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow held from October 31 - November 13, 2021, brought parties together to accelerate action towards goals of Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

For nearly three decades, the UN has been bringing together almost every country on earth for global climate summits called COPs, which stands for Conference of the Parties. Climate change has gone from being a fringe issue to a global priority. In 2015, every country agreed to work together to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees and aim for 1.5 degrees.

6- point resolution:

1. Carbon emission should be calculated on basis of population of the country instead of volume of emission.

2. Make agriculture chemical free by 2030.

3. Countries should be feted for promoting organic farming

4. Central government should develop basic infrastructure for making faming a pro-farmer business. Government should hold dialogue with north-east state government to ensure proper marketing platform. Similarly, mandi system should be streamlined. If farmers get proper market, their exploitation will be reduced.

5. State governments should develop infrastructure with support of centre government.

6. Establish mandi system for regular sale of agriculture produce.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:06 PM IST