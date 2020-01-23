Bhopal: BJP urges govt to make Mafia list public

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party is going to launch an agitation on Friday against government’s targeting common man and BJP workers in the name of punishing Mafia.
Vice president of the party’s state unit, Vijesh Lunawat, told journalists on Thursday that, the names of the Mafiosi should be made public.
If the government does not reveal the names of criminals, the BJP will prepare a list of land sharks and submit it to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, he said.
Liquor, mining and transport Mafia are active in the state, but the government has turned a blind eye to them, said Lunawat.
Nath himself feels that, in the name of taking action against Mafiosi, common man is being harassed, Lunawat said, adding, the chief secretary’s note sheet also proves BJP’s allegations correct.
Lunawat said former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lead the agitation in Bhopal and the ones in Indore and in Jabalpur will be lead by Rakesh Singh and ex-minister Narottam Mishra, respectively. Besides, senior leaders have been deployed across the state for the agitation, Lunawat said.
