Bhopal: BJP urges govt to make Mafia list public

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party is going to launch an agitation on Friday against government’s targeting common man and BJP workers in the name of punishing Mafia.

Vice president of the party’s state unit, Vijesh Lunawat, told journalists on Thursday that, the names of the Mafiosi should be made public.

If the government does not reveal the names of criminals, the BJP will prepare a list of land sharks and submit it to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, he said.