MP: School Children Lead Voter Awareness Walkathon in Morena, Urging Higher Turnout

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of school children together with the officials of the district administration have appealed to people to cast votes and increase voting percentage.

They took out a walkathon through important roads in the city covering three kilometers. Besides students, social workers, self-help groups, eminent citizens took part in it.

The students of Navodaya Vidyalaya played band songs urging the people to cast votes. Collector and district electoral officer Ankit Asthana flagged off the rally.

Superintendent of police Shailendra Singh Chouhan, chief executive officer of district Panchayat and nodal officer of Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation Ichchit Gadhpale took part in the event.

The walkathon, passing through MS Road and Ganeshpura Ki Pulia, reached Hanuman Chauraha where the participants were administered an oath to cast votes and encourage others to do to the same.

Read Also Tome and Plume: Reading Books Means Eating Crisps With Cup of Tea or Coffee

Asthana appealed to people to cast votes without bias and peacefully so that the voter’s turnout may reach 75%. Some students displayed taekwondo martial arts on the occasion. The students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Manpur (Joura) played band songs and urged the residents to cast votes.

From Hanuman Chauraha, the walkathon passed through Jhanda Chowk, Shankar Bazar, Rui Mandi, Manamaya temple, Gopinath Ki Pulia, Girls School Road, Jiwaji Ganj and reached the old bus stand.