Bhopal: BJP to fight assembly polls on double-engine Sarkar theme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Panchayati Raj Diwas celebrations, in Rewa on Monday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the election theme to the state party at an event in Rewa.

In his address, the Prime Minister referred to “double-engine Sarkar,” and, now, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will focus on it.

The party will highlight the welfare schemes launched by the state government and tell the voters the advantages of having the rule of the same party in the state and at the Centre. The party will tell the voters the Central Government’s schemes implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

A private publicity agency, which has come from Delhi, has prepared a campaign on the importance of double-engine government. The ruling party has launched a drive on the theme.

A large number of Central Government’s projects are going on in the state. The ruling party will show how these schemes have been implemented in the state.

The BJP will tell the voters about the Prime Minister’s housing scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, road extension project and cleanliness drive.

The people will also be informed about the funds the MP government has received from the Centre.

The voters will be told that the same party, ruling the state and the Centre, benefits the common man.

Apart from 15 months of the Congress rule, the BJP has governed the state for the past 20 years. There are reports of resentment among people because of BJP’s continuous rule. At the same time, the Central Government’s schemes look attractive to voters. For this reasons, the voters will be informed about those schemes.

Drawbacks of double-engine Sarkar campaign

There are some drawbacks of the campaign focusing on double-engine government. The people are unhappy with the Central Government because of price rise and growing unemployment. Therefore, the campaign may be a major loss to the party in some states.