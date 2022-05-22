Bhopal: BJP to celebrate Modi’s 8 yrs as period of good governance

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): BJP National general secretary Shiv Prakash said that BJP would celebrate completion of 8-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the period of service, good governance and welfare.

BJP workers will take the message of Modi government to people for 15 days in remote rural and forest dwelling areas. The task of conveying the message of welfare of poor to the distinguished citizens, farmers, women, scheduled castes, tribes and minority communities through various programmes will be accomplished, he added.

In the last 8 years, many exemplary initiatives have been taken by PM for all-round growth of the country. Modi’s special vision for development, the subtle study of problems, the right decision at the right time make him different and special from the rest, he added.

Decreasing sex ratio in the society can create serious problem for the whole society. Modi suggested a way to solve it through Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign. Selfie with daughter, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana have resulted in a qualitative change in the sex ratio, reduction in female feticide, education, respect for women, equal rights, participation in decision making.

Namami Gange Yojana has changed the attitude of the society towards rivers, water and environment. As many as 75 Amrit Sarovar in each district will be helpful in solving the water shortage.

“Corruption is ruining country. The resolution of Modi, Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga, led to several remedial steps. Use of technology, e-banking system, DBT scheme have become helpful in preventing corruption,” Prakash said.

The development of Ayurveda in the medical field is a commendable initiative. Prevention and treatment of corona has established Ayurveda as a global health solution. Ayurveda is being established all over the world through increasing the budget in Ayurveda, research on Ayurveda and Ayurveda tourism.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022