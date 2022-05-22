Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha threatens agitation if non-BJP ruled states don’t reduce VAT

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state president Vaibhav Pawar said that the decision of the Central Government to reduce excise duty from petrol and diesel was in public interest.

He said that at a time when the Russia-Ukraine war impacted the global economy, the Centre's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol from Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre, and give subsidy of Rs 200 per 12 gas cylinders was a bold decision.

Pawar further said that BJYM would stage agitation if non-BJP ruled states avoided reducing VAT on fuel. He said that BJP-ruled states have reduced but states ruled by other political parties avoided it.

In November 2021, the central government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel but non-BJP ruled governments did not reduce VAT in their states.

“If this continues, we will resort to agitation under leadership of national (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya,” Pawar said.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10:45 PM IST