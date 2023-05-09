Bhopal: BJP sets eye on 19 Cong MLAs to square up loss of Joshi

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are rolling up their sleeves to give a shock to the Congress by engineering defection in the party to square up Deepak Joshi’s joining the opposition camp.

On the other hand, the Congress is in touch with the leaders of the saffron party. Both the parties are emphasising on engineering rebellion in each other’s camp before the Assembly elections.

The BJP has set its eyes on 19 Congress legislators who cross-voted during the President’s election.

The tribal and non-tribal legislators voted in favour of President Draupadi Murmu defying the party line.

During the Presidential election, the BJP leadership contacted those 19 legislators.

In an effort to bring them to the party fold before the election, the BJP is again in touch with them. The BJP is setting its eyes on those tribal legislators in whose constituencies the party is weak.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra has been asked to connect people with the ruling party.

Since, Mishra has already brought many Opposition leaders to the BJP, he has been given the task of engineering defection in the Congress.

On the other hand, the Congress is getting ready to give another jolt to the BJP after Joshi’s resignation from the ruling party.

The Congress is in touch with a few BJP leaders. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, former ministers Sajjan Singh Verma and Sukhdev Panse are making efforts to bring the BJP leaders to the party fold.

After Joshi’s joining, the Congress is trying to woo other disgruntled leaders. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Kamal Nath has said many BJP leaders are ready to make a flight from the BJP to take Congress membership.

In the same way, a senior leader of the BJP has said the party will pay the Congress back in the same coin.

