 Bhopal: Congress MLA Arif Masood threatens to resign from Haj committee if fare is not reduced
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Haj pilgrimage | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress MLA Arif Masood has threatened to resign as member of Haj committee if the air fare of Haj pilgrims was not reduced.

Talking to media persons here on Monday, Masood said pilgrim’s air fare had increased by Rs 70,000. “When pilgrims had filled the application form, they were not told about the rise in fare fare,” he added. Earlier, the air fare was approximately Rs 3.10 lakh. Now, it is Rs 3.80 lakh.

“Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is from MP. But he showed no concern for increase in fare. Union minister for minority affairs Smriti Irani is also not paying attention to increased fare,” Masood said.

Responding to a query, he said he would resign from Haj committee if fare was not reduced in two days.

article-image
