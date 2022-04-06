Bhopal: BJP organises several programmes on foundation day as party workers listen to PM Modi's speech

Bhopal: The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a number of programmes on Wednesday to mark the party’s foundation day.

In Madhya Pradesh the party workers and leaders assembled at their respective party offices and other places to listen to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech.

At the state BJP office at Bhopal a number of party workers and leaders led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state unit president VD Sharma assembled to listen to the speech.

Ahead of listening to the PM’s speech the party workers organised programmes from district to the mandal and ward level. They put up party flags at their houses too. At several places the party workers took out morning processions (Prabhat pheri) too, according to the state BJP general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government invites proposals for state youth awards from districts

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:56 AM IST