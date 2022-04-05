Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government invites proposals for state youth awards from districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The General Administration Department has invited proposals for Kabir Rajya Samman, Shankaracharya Rajya Samman, Guru Nanak Rajya Samman, Gautam Buddha Rajya Samman and Rahim Rajya Samman from all the districts till May 10. The awards will be presented to youths in the state.

As per information, the awards will be given based on prescribed regulations and instructions have been passed on to district committees to register and mark applications for the same date-wise.

As per issued instructions, the incidents described in the applications should be investigated well and district committee's recommendation should be ensured by keeping the inquiry report for consideration.

The proposal along with the details of the meeting of district committee will have to be sent to additional chief secretary, General Administration Department, Bhopal, by June 30, 2022.

As per official information, it will also be ensured that the works of the names proposed should be identified at least at the district level. The proposals received after June 30, 2022, will not be considered by district committees.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 07:51 PM IST