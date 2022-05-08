Bhopal: BJP morcha, Prakoshth meet; organisations play major role in publicity of govt schemes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the party's morchas and cells played a major role in publicity of schemes launched by the government for each and every category be it women, youths or farmers.

He further said, “Main objective behind launching various schemes is to benefit the public in society. Onus lies on members of morchas and cells to publicise schemes. This practice will expand the party base.”

He was addressing the party's state level meeting on morchas and cells here Saturday.

CM said, “There are 43 lakh Ladli(girls) in Madhya Pradesh so now BJP Mahila Morcha has to draw such families to the party fold. We have strengthened the Self Help Group (SHGs) economically for women empowerment. Mahila Morcha should also associate with SHGs. ”

Similarly, all morchas and prakoshtha should work in similar fashion, Chouhan said, adding, “morchas and prakoshth play key role in making BJP omnipresent.”

BJP state president VD Sharma said, “BJP is not only the biggest party in the country but also in the world. Our strength is increasing continuously. And the role of morchas and prakoshtha of the party is very important behind it as they work for publicity of ideology among masses.”

Sharma further said, “Morchas and prakoshtha should chalk out a road map and work for their base expansion. Office bearers should make visits to make it effective.”

BJP’s state in-charge Murlidhar Rao said, “Role of Morcha and Prakoshtha is important in achieving target of the party, which has fixed 10% rise in votes. The tours and visits will not only develop confidence and their leadership quality but also benefit the party organisation.”

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 01:26 AM IST