Bhopal: No access to clean tap water, residents in Gondermau struggle to get basic amenities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sarla has to stand in a long queue to take a handful of water for family from a tanker of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the scorching sun. This is because like her, residents of BDA quarters of Gondermau have no access to clean tap water.

She said it was difficult to feed children with no basic facilities. “Pipeline was laid in 2015 to supply Narmada water. Till now, there is not even a single drop supplied from it,” she added.

Area resident Prem Kumar Rathore said, “There is no tap water supply, no access to electricity, ration cards are also not made and roads have not been repaired for years. I can’t remember when the road was constructed in that area last time”.

Water is supplied once in 3 to 4 days by 1 tanker in the area that has a population of more than 5,000 residents.

As the supplied water is not enough, residents have to call private tankers whose operators charge higher amounts from them. Most area residents are daily wagers who earn Rs 200- Rs 250 per day, Rathore added.

During an emergency, police and ambulances hesitate to enter quarters, Dashrath Kumar Prajapati, another resident, said.

Sharing an incident, he said, “Once we called an ambulance to take a pregnant woman to hospital. Ambulance driver refused to enter and asked residents to bring patients on the main road. Situation is worse during the rains.”

“Electricity is also a major issue for locals, there are few electricity connections. Certain individuals supply to others at arbitrary rates, which the employees of the state energy department know,” one of the residents claimed.

Resentment is brewing against leaders including MLA Rameshwar Sharma, ex-corporator Rajkumar Meena, district administration, BMC.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Works Department superintendent engineer AR Pawar said water supply was the primary responsibility of BDA. BMC has less to look into this.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 12:01 AM IST