Bhopal: BJP MLAs to serve breach of privilege notice on Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra said here on Tuesday the BJP MLAs will serve breach of privilege notice on leader Opposition Kamal Nath, in the state assembly over his alleged remarks to denigrate state assembly.

Nath reportedly in an interview with local media in Chhindwara used some objectionable words against the state assembly a couple of days back.

Talking to media persons, Narottam Mishra said, "Kamal Nath has termed the state assembly as 'Bakwas'. This is highly objectionable. This is despite the fact that his own attendance in the state assembly (during) sessions is 4 hrs (per day on an average). The BJP MLAs will move breach of privilege notice against him in the state assembly."

Earlier, state BJP president VD Sharma wrote to state assembly speaker Girish Gautam bringing to his notice the alleged remarks of Nath and urging him to take action against him.

Notably, Nath had a long absence during the budget session of the state assembly having attended the session on day one.

He appeared in the assembly a week later after the ruling party launched an attack on him and questioned his absence.

The House was adjourned sine die the next day in absence of Nath without discussing the state budget as Narottam Mishra said in the state assembly Nath and Congress legislature party chief whip had agreed to no discussion on the budget given paucity of time.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 01:41 PM IST