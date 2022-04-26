e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Government couldn't even supply drinking water during 18-yr rule

Patwari was talking to the media at MPCC headquarters here on Monday. He said that government claims that it installed water taps in 40 lakh houses but more than 10 lakh water taps were still dry.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has attacked BJP-led state government over its failure to provide clean drinking water despite remaining in power for past 18 years. President of state Congress media department Jitu Patwari said that government claims related to supply of drinking water had been exposed with onset of summer.

Patwari was talking to media at MPCC headquarters here on Monday. He said that government claims that it installed water taps in 40 lakh houses but more than 10 lakh water taps were still dry.

Government is pressurising the contractors to buy pipes from specific three companies. Water project and welfare of people is being sacrificed at the altar of corruption, said Patwari.

Replying to a question, he said that job fairs was another sham of state government. If the government has provided employment to students, then it should made the list public. Rather, the unemployed youth is being cheated and charged training fee, he added.

Patwari also raised questions over paying Rs 12,000 crore to power companies without buying electricity from them. Government replied to his question in assembly that it produces 23,000 MW whereas the state needs 12,000 MW only. If this is the situation, then why there are power cuts across the state, asked Patwari.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:00 AM IST