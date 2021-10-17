Bhopal: BJP continues its tirade on Nath over ‘knickers’ statement

Bhopal: State Congress president Kamal Nath who recently said that state BJP chief VD wore knickers (half pant) when he was MP has come in or scathing attack is now earning backlash from BJP leaders from all quarters.

Prominent BJP leaders including VD Sharma, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya have retorted to Nath’s statement but now it is also being reflected in speeches made by these leaders in rallies in poll bound areas.

In Raigaon after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s public address several local leaders raised the issue emphatically and said that Congress loses no chance to malign the RSS, BJP and its culture. Even Chouhan said that a seasoned leader like Nath should refrain from such statements and hitting below the belt remarks.

State BJP chief VD Sharma said that his identity was because of his organization, dress code of which was half pants. Sharma said that this half-pant has knocked down the Congress of which Nath is a member. The grand old party has become obsolete and the ideology of this ‘half pant’ is gaining ground.

CM Chouhan targeted Nath again during his Burhanpur visit saying that the state Congress chief keeps targeting the BJP who works on the ground but he himself remains absent from the ground.

BJP general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya also lost no chance in hitting back Nath on his statement. He said that he was proud of the organisation’s dress code. The dress of RSS has now evolved but the thought process of Congress hasn’t evolved till date and they keep talking anti-national things and target a nationalist organization.

Considering the backlash, Congress has chosen to remain silent on the issue and to let it subside.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:14 AM IST