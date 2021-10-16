Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers burn effigy of Sadhvi for 'insulting' Narmada devotees

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers burnt effigy of Bhopal BJP Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Pragya Thakur on Saturday and urged the police to file an FIR against her for hurting religious sentiments of Narmada devotees.

Pragya Thakur had said on Friday that "Koi adharmi Narmada Parikrama karne se pavitra nahi ho jata (a sinner person cannot become virtuous by circumambulating holy Narmada river)."

In her address on Dussehra, she took a veiled swipe at Congress veteran leader Digvijaya Singh though she didnít name anyone. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had undertaken 3,300-km Narmada parikrama in 2017.

Ravindra Sahu, who also took Narmada parikrama, along with other Congress workers gathered at Mahatma Gandhi square in BHEL area, shouted slogans against Thakur and burnt her effigy.

Sahu said Dussehra has always been celebrated with harmony and representatives of all political parties gather leaving away ideological differences but the BJP MP has breached traditions.

ìSo-called Sadhvi has gone against puran and shastras that say that mere glimpse of holy river Narmada leads to salvation. She has hurt sentiments of Hindus and police should register FIR for it,î Sahu added.

The Congress MLA PC Sharma, who was present at the function said, "It was a social platform where she made political comments. It was a Dussehra programme, but she insulted those who undertake Narmada Parikrama, whoever her target may be.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 08:12 PM IST