Bhopal: Biting cold continues as temp drops in city

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Biting cold coupled with dense fog affected daily routine in state capital for second consecutive day on Tuesday. The maximum temperature dropped by 2.9 degrees and settled at 17.3 degrees Celsius. It recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius. People huddled at bonfire for relief from biting cold. Meteorological department has issued orange alert for dense fog in Bhopal, Rewa, Sagar, Gwalior and Chambal divisions. It has issued warning for cold day like situation in next 24 hours. The visibility in Bhopal was 200 metres to 500 metres in morning hours. On Tuesday, Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded drop of 6 degrees in day temperature and settled at 15 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature dropped by 3 degrees in Khajuraho. Satna recorded 3.7-degree drop in day temperature and settled at 15.7 degrees Celsius. Nowgaon recorded maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius after drop of 3 degrees.

Min temp on Jan 3 Cities Degrees Celsius

Nowgaon 6.2-degrees Celsius

Guna 6.4-degrees Celsius

Raisen 6.6-degrees Celsius

Umaria 6.9-degrees Celsius

Pachmarhi 7.0-degrees Celsius

Khajuraho 7.0-degrees Celsius

Gwalior 7.4-degrees Celsius

Sagar 7.5-degrees Celsius

Narsingpur 7.8-degrees Celsius

Datia 7.8-degrees Celsius

Dhar 7.9-degrees Celsius

Ratlam 8.0-degrees Celsius

Jabalpur 8.4-degrees Celsius

Damoh 8.6-degrees Celsius

Advisory

Meteorological department has issued advisory for protection from biting cold. Lungs efficiency reduces leading to cold and cough after fog particles come in contact with pollutants. Burning sensation and swelling in eyes. Prolong exposure may lead to hypothermia. Flu, nose flow and bleeding may occur due to biting cold. Prolong exposure to biting cold may develop frostbite. Symptoms include cold skin, prickling feeling, numbness and discolored skin. As frostbite worsens, skin may become hard.