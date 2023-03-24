Bhopal: Bike-borne thieves snatch cell phone from man in Kolar

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have registered a case against two unidentified bike-borne men for snatching mobile phone from a man in the Kolar locality of the city, the police said on Friday.

Kolar station house officer (SHO), Jai Kumar Singh said that the complainant, Shubham Shrivastava (28), resides in the Danish Kunj locality of Kolar. Late on Wednesday night, he was taking a stroll near the Danish square locality and was talking to one of his friends over his mobile phone, when two unidentified bike-borne men arrived there and the one riding pillion snatched away his phone.

Case registered, probe on

The accused then sped away from the spot on the bike. Shrivastava immediately approached the Kolar police and lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused.

The police have registered a case and are sifting through the CCTV cameras installed in the area to trace and apprehend the accused, SHO Singh said.