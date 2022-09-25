Bhopal: Bhopal: Stop tobacco advertisements at garba pandals, says NHM

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Director of Madhya Pradesh National Health Mission (NHM) Priyanka Das has written a letter to all the collectors and Superintendents of Police to stop the advertisement of tobacco products at Navratri pandals and garba events. They have been asked to promote its ill effects and contact Navratri pandals and garba organisers in this connection.

As per letter, organisers of Durga Utsav pandals often accept advertisement of tobacco products and their companies sponsor competitions and entertainment programmes during Navratri.

In this way, tobacco products are promoted indirectly, which are a threat to public health. Also, it is a violation of Section 5 of the Tobacco Control Act.

“It is the duty of organisers not to accept sponsorship and advertisements of tobacco products during their event and ban smoking at the venue,” Das added.

The Directorate has released helpline number 1800112356 to help people overcome tobacco addiction.

