Bhopal: Special Navratri trains to run between Bhopal and Rewa

First train 02189/02190 Rani Kamlapati-Rewa-Rani Kamlapati Durga Puja Special Train will run from September 30.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 10:22 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Western Central Railways (WCR) will run four Durga Puja special trains between Rani Kamlapati station from Bhopal to Rewa for convenience of the passengers.

First train 02189/02190 Rani Kamlapati-Rewa-Rani Kamlapati Durga Puja Special Train will run from September 30. The train will leave Bhopal at 22.15 hrs on September 30. Similarly, Train No 02190 Rewa - Rani Kamlapati Superfast Special will leave Rewa station on October 1 at 18.50 hrs.

Another train 02177/02190 Rani Kamlapati-Rewa-Rani Kamlapati Durga Puja Special Train will start on October 9. It will leave Bhopal at 05.45 hrs on October 09 (Sunday). Train No 02190 Rewa - Rani Kamlapati Superfast Special Dated October 9 (Sunday) will leave Rewa station at 18.50 hrs.

