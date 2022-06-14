e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre, Aids control body felicitate blood donors

BMHRC provided more than 1.20 lakh units of blood to people in last 20 years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 10:14 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) in association with state aids control committee organised a function on World Blood Donor Day to felicitate voluntary blood donors on Tuesday.

Blood donors and organisers of blood donation camp were presented mementos and certificates.

Surabhi Gupta, Project Director, Madhya Pradesh Aids Control Society (MPSACS) was the chief guest. Monal Singh, Assistant Director, voluntary blood donation programme, MPSACS, was the guest of honor. Dr Prabha Desikan, Director, BMHRC presided over the function.

The theme of this year's World Blood Donor Day was, 'blood donation is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.' Poster, slogan and speech competition were organised for the employees and students of BMHRC. Two blood donation camps were organised. BMHRC provided more than 1.20 lakh units of blood to the patients in last 20 years.

