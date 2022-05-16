Blood Donation Camp organised at Welspun India and Amigo Inds by Morai Ind Association Vapi

The Morai Industries Association (MIA) in Vapi has launched a unique initiative to organize blood donation camps in 2 industries every month to meet the shortage of blood in Valsad district and to get enough blood in the blood bank of the district. A blood donation camp was organized at Welspun India and Amigo Industries in Morai on Saturday. Political leaders, including state finance minister Kanu Desai, businessmen were present and honored the blood donors.

The blood donation camp was inaugurated by state finance minister Kanu Desai, Welspun India president Sanjay Kanungo, Morai Industries Association president Gautam Shah, Mukesh Thakur Vapi Industries Association president Kamlesh Patel, secretary Satish Patel and notified president Hemant Patel, many more industrialists and Welspun India manager Jamshed bhai, other officers and staff were also present. In which Kanu Desai also congratulated the blood donors for this initiative of Morai Industries Association and honored them. Sanjay Kanungo, President, Welspun India Limited, also expressed happiness over the participation of his workers in this initiative.

Finance Minister Kanu Desai was given a grand welcome by deaf-mute skilled artisans working at Welspun India Ltd. at Morai. A total of 201 units of blood was collected at Welspun India Limited till 5 pm during the blood donation camp.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:12 PM IST