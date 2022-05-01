Bhopal: Bhoj University digitises course material to facilitate students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhoj University has achieved new heights of development in the last four years. Many changes have been made in the working system of the university, due to which the students are benefiting a lot, said vice chancellor Jayant Sonwalkar.

In the last two years, during the Corona period, the university broadcast more than 250 video lectures through Doordarshan, which was later made available to other universities as well as students of the country and abroad through YouTube channel, he added.

Last year foundation day was celebrated for the first time in the 30-year history of Bhoj University and now this foundation day has become an annual activity. University fees have also been reduced by 30 to 50 per cent, said the VC of Bhoj Open University.

More than 400 audio lectures and over 200 video lectures have been put by Bhoj University on its website, which students can watch anytime. Based on the analytical report obtained from YouTube, it is concluded that the Bhoj University's video lectures are watched all over the country as well as abroad and their viewership is in lakhs.

Bhoj University is trying to provide all facilities to the students of the university through digital medium, being a part of the Digital Mission started by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country, said the VC.

Efforts are also being made by Bhoj University to take NAAC ranking before 2022, which is likely to allow the university to start online courses in future, said VC Sonwalkar.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:59 PM IST