Bhopal: BHEL contract workers irked over pay-cut, stage protest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The contract workers working at BHEL factory staged a protest on Thursday against the pay-cut they have received in their monthly wages, said the general secretary of BHEL Works Contract Shramik Ekta Union, Sumit Pateria, while talking to Free Press.

The contract workers gathered at BHEL's foundry gate-5 and raised slogans against the BHEL management and contractors for giving them the pay cut ranging from Rs 1,500 to 2,000.

The contract workers used to receive Rs 10,000-12,000 a month but were given a cut on the pretext of Covid-induced deflation. They have been receiving Rs 9,000 a month since, said the workers participating in the protest.

Pateria said, Until the BHEL management and the contractors do not take back the decision of wage-cut, we will continue our protest and will strike work.

There are about 5500 contract workers in the BHEL factory and at least 165 small and big contractors, who employ workers in the factory.

The contract workers are agitated over the BHEL management as the contractors too can only pat them as before when they would receive the sum equal to that from the management, said one of their leaders Manoh Jadaun.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:23 PM IST