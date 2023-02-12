Bhopal: Bhargava attacks ex Cong MLAs for changing side

Gopal Bhargava | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Public Works Development Department Minister Gopal Bhargava made a veiled attack on ex-Congress MLAs who joined BJP for power. Bhargava asked people that if any Congress leader came to seek the vote, then they should ask him that for how much sum did he sell himself.

The minister’s statement at a public meeting in Gadakota created a flutter in the corridors of power. Bhargava said Congress leaders got sold out by putting bundles of notes in their pockets and filling the suitcases to move from one side to the other.

He said that history was testimony that he remained in Opposition for 20 years, went to jail, fought in Assembly but never left the party. He alleged that Congress leaders were up for sale.

Congress Media Cell President KK Mishra commended Gopal Bhargava for exposing the truth of 22 leaders loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia who switched over to BJP. He requested him to tell the price money received by defectors.

Congress Media Cell Vice President Bhupendra Gupta also demanded that Bhargava should also say that at what rate the defectors of Congress were purchased.

