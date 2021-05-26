Bhopal: Besides medication, oxygen support, and critical care; Chest physiotherapy, lung exercises for a speedier recovery

BHOPAL: Besides medication, oxygen support and critical care, physiotherapy is also helping in better and speedier recovery of Covid-19 patients in the city. Although one would not normally associate physiotherapists with the treatment of a contagious disease such as Covid-19, which primarily affects the pulmonary system, several patients who have recovered from the deadly disease say that physiotherapy has, indeed, helped them feel better while in hospital, besides cutting down their stay in the ICUs or general and private ward.

Free Press spoke to a few such patients who have been discharged from hospitals recently or are still in hospitals. Here is what they had to say:

X-ray of the lungs

"I contracted Covid-19 about 12-13 days after my husband succumbed to the disease. My lungs were around 35% infected and the oxygen level had dipped to around 86. I was admitted to hospital after I fell unconscious twice. My father, brother and his wife were also admitted to the same hospital. My 62-year-old father is a heart patient and also a diabetic. We all have recovered from the disease. Of course, the medicines did their work, but I feel that physiotherapy contributed largely to our recovery. We were given physiotherapy after identifying, with the help of X-ray, where exactly phlegm was stuck in our lungs. Iím fine now and will be discharged soon."- Sangeeta Gupta, 38