Bhopal: In terms of cases, city returns to situation prevailing two months ago

BHOPAL: In terms of corona cases, the state capital has returned to the situation prevailing two months ago. There were 425 cases on March 25. The number was 433 on May 25.

To bring down the number of cases, the administration had to place the state under corona curfew for one and a half months. Despite the long haul of lockdown, the situation arising out of the second wave of the pandemic is still not under control. As far as the number of corona cases goes, the state capital is on number two after Indore.

The number of corona cases began to increase from March 5 when more than 100 cases came to light. The cases continued to spiral after that. As the number of cases increased on March 19, the city was put under lockdown only on Sundays.