Bhopal: No need for registrations online for covid vaccine in villages

BHOPAL: There is no need for prior online registration for vaccination at the village level, while, in the urban areas, there will be need for online registration. However, after 4.00 pm, if vaccine doses are available at the session sites, there will be spot registration. This is a two-part plan for vaccination on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan finalised the vaccination plan at a video-conferencing (VC) with medical experts on Wednesday. The meeting was informed that, so far, over 1 crore doses have been administration, including for the 18-plus category.

Around 770,613 doses were administered to HCWs, while 704,818 doses were administered to FCWs and 3,703,698 doses were given to 60-plus category beneficiaries. Similarly, 3,946,793 doses were given to 45-plus category beneficiaries and 956,663 doses have been given to 18-plus category beneficiaries.

So far, the state government has received Covishield and Covaxin vaccines. The state government is now trying to get Sputnik V and other vaccines.

According to the health department, there will be separate, dedicated sessions sites for 45-plus category and 18-plus category beneficiaries for the convenience of those beneficiaries and to avoid unnecessary rush at the session sites. So far, there was a ruckus at the session sites, especially for the 18-plus category beneficiaries as the number of session sites was limited and online registration was not easy for the common man.