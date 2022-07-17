Bhopal: Beautician refuses to marry man who raped her on pretext of marriage

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old beautician was raped for three years on the promise of marriage. Accused Gourav Vishwakarma refused to marry her and got engaged to another woman. The victim filed FIR against the accused, said Jahangirabad police on Sunday.

Police station incharge told Free Press that the victim was a beautician and befriended Gourav in 2018. In November 2018, the accused entered into relationship with another woman promising to marry her.

Recently, he approached woman and told her that he was going to marry another woman. On this, the victim reminded him about his promise but he refused. She, then, approached police and filed complaint.

As soon as the accused came to know about FIR, he approached woman and told that he wanted to marry her. But the woman told him that she did not want to marry him. The police have registered the case under Sections 376, 376(N)-2, 323 and 506 of IPC.