Bhopal: Be Confident, Go To People With Government' Work, Says CM To Congress

Bhopal: Be Confident, Go To People With Government' Work, Says CM | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has told the party legislators to be confident about the victory in the ensuing election. He held a meeting with the legislators on Wednesday and advised them to pay attention to their constituencies.

Chouhan said they should work hard to win the election and return to the assembly. He urged the legislators to show aggression against the Congress.

Although the Congress is raising the issues related to the tribal people, the party has never done anything for them, Chouhan said.

Read Also Indore: G20 Conference Guests To Have Dinner At Chhappan

The opposition will always try to incite the tribal people, but the ruling party has to methodically handle it, he said. The Chief Minister advised the legislators to speak to the people about the Ladli Behna Yojna and the Mukhya Mantri Sikho Kamao Yojna.

If the legislators pay attention to the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes launched by the Centre and by the state government, none can defeat them, Chouhan said.

There should not be any infighting in assembly constituencies, he said, adding that the MLAs should not make any mistake. State party president VD Sharma was also present at the meeting.