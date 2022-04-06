Bhopal: Barkatullah University issues clarification on recruitment of women, differently-abled persons

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Barkatullah University has issued a clarification recruitment of women and differently-abled persons to teaching posts saying that if qualified female candidates are not forthcoming then the post will be filled with male candidates.

According to an advertisement no. 663, published by the University on March 29, the reserved posts for women and disabled people have been listed subject and department wise for direct recruitment of educational posts.

According to the instructions of the Madhya Pradesh Government, General Administration Department, Bhopal, if in the selection process any reserved category or unreserved category post for women remains vacant due to lack of suitable female candidate, then such posts shall not be carried forward to the next year and nor will the vacant posts be filled by women belonging to other reserved or unreserved categories.

The vacant posts may be filled by selection of male candidates of the same category for which they are reserved. If any candidate wants to apply in this category, he will have to get himself registered on his own responsibility, said PRO of the University Shashank Sekhar.

Notification to this effect has been uploaded on the website of the University www.bu bhopal.ac.in. Before registering all the candidates, ensure their eligibility by visiting the website of the university to get all the instructions and details. Applications of candidates without prior registration will be considered invalid, Sekhar added.

