Bhopal: Banks remain closed on National Lok Adalat day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The people here faced inconvenience during National Lok Adalat on Saturday as banks remained closed and they had to rush home to arrange for cash for depositing token amount to settle default cases with banks. National lok Adalat was held on premises of district courts in the state on Saturday.

In certain cases, banks give time of three months to clear settled amount but the token amount, which is certain percentage of settled amount, was supposed to be deposited with banks after settlement at Lok Adalat. People who attended Lok Adalat for settlement said they had to rush home to arrange for money to deposit the token amount.

According to bankers, banks holidays are fixed as per Negotiable Instrument Act. And digital mode of payment facility is not available at Lok Adalats.

State Bank of India Award Staff Employees Union General Secretary, Bhopal circle, Arun Bhagoliwal, said banks and judiciary should have considered this fact before deciding the date for National Lok Adalat.

Advocate Dr Rajesh Sharma said, “Both the institutions (banks and judiciary) should coordinate before organising Lok Adalats so that people can easily arrange for money to settle loan default cases. “If banks are open, it is convenient for clients to withdraw cash. What is happening now is that even after settlement of cases at Lok Adalats, it is taking time to arrange for cash,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 08:05 PM IST