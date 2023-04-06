Bhopal: Bank manager foils robbery attempt

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of armed men attempted to rob a gold loan bank in Piplani on Wednesday, the Piplani police said. They added that the attempt was foiled as the manager raised an alarm, following which the accused fled the spot.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Piplani police station Ajay Nair said that the incident took place at the Fedbank Gold Loan operating in Piplani locality of the city at 10am on Wednesday, a few minutes after the bank had opened. He added that four armed robbers entered the bank and tried to intimidate the bank employees, by pointing pistols at them. All four of them came to rob the bank, he said.

He went on to say that during this, the manager of the bank, identified as Vikrant Rajvaidya, took action immediately and pressed the alarm button to alert the cops, following which all robbers fled the spot. The Piplani police were informed of the incident, who rushed to the spot and began a probe. The cops also questioned the bank employees regarding the appearance of the accused or any other lead which could help them apprehend the accused.

The police are currently sifting through CCTV camera footages installed in the bank to ascertain the identity of the accused. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Zone 2), Shraddha Tiwari said that the accused had arrived on bikes, which had fake number plates. She added that technical evidences are being collected for leads pertaining to the accused, which may take some time, but the accused will be arrested soon. She said that the incident is first of its kind after implementation of commissionerate system in Bhopal.