Bhopal: Engineers, management graduates wield cameras 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After completing graduation in engineering, management and computer courses, many youths in the city have made a career in photography. Most of them are shooting wedding and pre-wedding videos, advertisement films, short films, documentaries. There is tremendous scope in photography and a professional photograph can hope to make good money, they say. Excerpts

Am elated

I have been doing photography since 2014, after completing graduation. I did BTech in architecture and planning from MANIT, Bhopal, in 2013. I had interest in photography since then. I used to take tuitions when I was in third and fourth year and bought a Fujifilm SX 300 camera from tuition fee. No one in my family is from this field. My parents accepted my choice when they saw my passion for photography. I mostly do wedding photography. I have also done photography for interior, products, Unicef, and forest department. Now, I own camera with equipment worth Rs 6 lakh. I am elated and satisfied with my work.

In 3 cities

The interest in photography started after completing class 10. But I have decided to make a career in photography after completing a Bachelor in Computer Application. I have been doing photography for eight years. I mostly do photography and videography at weddings, events. I also make corporate videos and government and private ads for 3D model. I have studio in Bhopal, Surat and Goa and staff of 40. I own eight cameras and equipment worth Rs 26 lakh besides 4 drone cameras. Photography is an art but it has changed. Now, it has multiple variations.

Multi-crore equipment

I hold Bachelor’s degree in economics. I hold MBA and PG diploma in retail management. I learnt photography from my father who runs a studio. I studied to run my family business smoothly because education gives you new insights. Technology has made photography easy for everyone. It has a wide scope and its business has changed. Now, we do wedding shoots of Rs 5 lak to Rs 8 lakh. For this, we have to keep equipment worth crores of rupees.

