Bhopal: Ban on meat sale on Mahavir and Buddha Jayanti

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local civic body has imposed ban on sale of meat in the state capital on Mahavir Jayanti, and Buddha Jayanti, falling on April 14 and May 16,

Sale of meat will be prohibited on Mahavir Jayanti which will be celebrated on April 14 and also on Buddha Jayanti on May 16, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), officials said on Wednesday.

In the official statement, BMC said that if anyone is found selling meat on the two mentioned dates their shop licence will be suspended. It further stated that along with licence suspension, police will also take appropriate action for violating the rule.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:28 PM IST