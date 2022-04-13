e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Ban on meat sale on Mahavir and Buddha Jayanti

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local civic body has imposed ban on sale of meat in the state capital on Mahavir Jayanti, and Buddha Jayanti, falling on April 14 and May 16,

In the official statement, BMC said that if anyone is found selling meat on the two mentioned dates their shop licence will be suspended. It further stated that along with licence suspension, police will also take appropriate action for violating the rule.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:28 PM IST