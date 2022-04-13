Bhopal: Hawkers' zone to develop in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Urban Development, Bhupendra Singh has said that hawkers’ zone will be developed in Sant Hirdaram Nagar area of the state capital Bhopal.

Minister Singh made the above remark while laying the foundation stone for upgradation of BRTS corridor on Tuesday.

According to the Minister, hawker's zone would be developed in about Rs 3 crore budget to generate employment in the state capital.

Singh also said that a budget of Rs 23 crore was sanctioned to redevelop the 16.5 km BRTS corridor.

“Cities are the mirror of the state, development of the state depends on the development of the cities,” Singh added.

Singh also praised PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the occasion. The country and the state are on the right path of development under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he added.

On the other hand, MLA Rameshwar Sharma assured to set up statues of martyrs at Gulab Garden along with the statue of Sant Hirdaram on the occasion.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 01:08 PM IST