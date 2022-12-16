Bhopal: ‘Bal Rang 2022’ to begin today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The children's national cultural festival, ‘Bal Rang 2022’ will begin here on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal. The fest will conclude till December 19.

This year, teams from all across the country, including Manipur, Sikkim, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Madhya Pradesh will participate in the National Folk Dance Competition.

Along with this, more than 1200 students from nine divisions of the state will participate in various state level competitions, and more than 10,000 students from Bhopal city will showcase their talent through Laghu Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Samarth Bharat, Scout Adventure Camp, and other cultural activities.

The National Bal Rang Mahotsav is organised every year in December under the joint aegis of the Madhya Pradesh Government School Education Department and Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (Government of India). About 10,000 school students and teachers from 16 states/union territories, the state, and Bhopal city participate every year.

The Bal Rang festival encourages the development of creative talents and provides various opportunities for expression. This festival is the message carrier of the eternal culture of India. Unity in diversity is the specialty of Indian culture, and to preserve this specialty with its traditional uniqueness, children from different provinces reach here every year as participants.