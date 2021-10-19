Bhopal: Bad weather forced airport authority to divert flights

Bhopal: At least three flights were diverted from the Raja Bhoj airport, Bhopal on Monday due to bad weather here on Monday.

The flights coming from Mumbai and Delhi were diverted in the air and were allowed to return to airport after over an hour of the schedule.

According to sources, due to bad weather the flights were diverted towards other stations in the air. Airport director KL Agrawal said the flights from Mumbai and Delhi had to be diverted.

The flights diverted include Mumbai-Bhopal Indigo flight, Delhi-Bhopal Air India flight and Mumbai-Bhopal Air India flight. The flights returned to runaway after an hour of their schedule, according to the director.

ALSO READ Bhopal: CM cancels election campaign due to bad weather

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:30 AM IST