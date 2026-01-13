 MP News: Speaker, CM Hold Talk On MLAs’ Salary Hike, Budget Session Schedule
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to discuss a proposed hike in MLAs’ salary and allowances and to finalise the Budget Session schedule. Sources said the session is likely from February 16 to March 9. The government is expected to table a Bill on legislators’ pay during the session.

Updated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday convened a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Urban Administration and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and other senior officials to discuss issues related to a proposed increase in the salary and allowances of MLAs and to finalise the schedule of the upcoming Budget Session.

According to sources, the Budget Session of the Assembly is likely to be held from February 16 to March 9.

Regarding the hike in the salary and allowances of legislators, the government is planning to table a bill in the upcoming budget session. During the meeting, a presentation was also made before the Speaker and the CM on Phase-II of the construction of the new MLA Rest House.

Salary panel studies provisions in other states

At least two to three meetings of the committee constituted by the Chief Minister to examine the salaries and allowances of MLAs have already been held. The committee studied the salary and allowances being given to MLAs in other states including Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

It was learned that MLAs in Chhattisgarh, which was carved out of Madhya Pradesh- currently receive higher salaries. At present, MLAs in Madhya Pradesh draw around Rs 1.10 lakh, including salary, constituency allowance, medical allowance and telephone allowance.

Earlier, the Legislative Assembly Members Facilitation Committee had recommended increasing the monthly salary and allowances to Rs 1.65 lakh. Later special committee formed by the Chief Minister deliberated upon the matter. The government is expected to table a Bill in this regard during the upcoming Budget Session.

