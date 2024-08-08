 Bhopal: B-Pharma Student Hangs Self After Woman Teacher Lodges Rape Complaint Against Him
The family members claimed that the student was in a relationship with his private English coaching class teacher, who had been blackmailing him for 11 months. When he blocked her, she filed a complaint at the women's police station.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old B-pharma student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his place after woman teacher lodges rape complaint under Banganga police station limit on Tuesday night. He took the drastic step hours after the police recorded his statement in connection with a complaint of rape lodged by his woman English teacher.

However, the family members claimed that the student was in a relationship with his private English coaching class teacher, who had been blackmailing him for 11 months. When he blocked her, she filed a complaint at the women's police station. Kin staged protest in front of women’s police station carrying his body as they alleged two lady police officials took Rs 45k from them for compromising the rape case.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Gaurav Hada, a resident of Bhagirathpura. He was a student of Bachelor of Pharmacy.

The deceased’s father Raju said that Gaurav was in a relationship with his teacher, who pressured him to cut off communication with others, even demanding that he quit his studies to be with her. Gaurav blocked the teacher, who then lodged a complaint at the women's police station on Monday. Gaurav provided chat logs, recordings and photos as evidence, but was ignored by the TI kaushlya Chauhan and lady officer Gauri Tiwari, who instead extorted 45,000 rupees for a settlement. Despite the agreement, the teacher and her mother continued to threaten Gaurav, leading to his suicide.

He added that after a settlement they returned to their house but the woman and her mother came at their place at night and talked to Gaurav and threatened him. Later he went upstairs and hanged himself. They came to know about the incident when Gaurav’s sister went to his room to take a pen and found him hanging.

The police launched a probe into the case and are reviewing the details of the chat between Gaurav and the teacher. The documents from the settlement at the women's police station have also been requested for investigation.

