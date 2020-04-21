Bhopal: Ayush doctors fighting corona battle demand PPE kits

BHOPAL: The Ayush Medical Association has demanded Personal Protection Kits and N 95 masks for more than 3,500 Ayush doctors placed on duty to battle coronavirus.

Association’s national spokesperson Rakesh Pandey said about 3,500 Ayush doctors are pressed into duty along with MBBS doctors to battle COVID-19. “Life of Ayush doctors and interns is at risk as they don’t have sufficient PPE kits and N 95 masks,” said Pandey.

He said Ayush doctors have not been covered under insurance scheme announced by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “We understand that there is shortage of MBBS doctors. Ayush doctors are substituting the need in this hour of crisis but they should also be taken care of by the government,” he added.

Ayush doctors are risking their lives in screening and survey work besides distributing medicines at doorstep. Ayush doctors are paid half the salary of MBBS doctors and instructions related to Rs 50 lakh insurance is also not clear for them.

The Ayush Medical Association has written a letter to PM Modi and CM Chouhan that salary of Ayush doctors should be fixed at 90% of MBBS doctors besides covering them under insurance declared by the CM.