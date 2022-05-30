Bhopal: Ayush Department’s telemedicine proves beneficial for citizens

Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the State government has focused on telemedicine to ensure availability of medical experts on phone and video call, the Ayush department is providing free medical treatment to citizens through its app. Telemedicine app “AYUSH Cure” of Department of AYUSH has proved productive and result oriented for the citizens. The Ayush Cure App developed under the “Vaidya Aapke Dwar” scheme, according to state government officials.

The subject experts and management experts appreciated it at various stages of the competition. It has also been suggested to promote it more among the public.

The app is available on Google Play Store, said the officials, adding that citizens can get consultation from AYUSH doctors sitting at home through the application. The facility of sending reports and getting treatment related guidelines have also been made available in the app itself.

Through the “Vaidya Aapke Dwar” scheme launched by the Department of AYUSH, the citizens get free medical consultation through live video calls from AYUSH medical specialists.

Recently, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang opened the telemedicine in Gandhi Medical College to ensure availability of medical experts for all through video calling or phone. It serves the shortage of doctors in remote areas.

